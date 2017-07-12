Former school crossing guard accused of sexually abusing two young girls in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Authorities in Calcasieu Parish say they have arrested a former school crossing guard after investigating accused of sexually abusing two young girls.

The sheriff’s office received a complaint involving Ronald L. Fontenot, 60, of Iowa, La., on May 29, 2017.

CPSO spokesperson Kim Myers said the subsequent investigation revealed Fontenot had inappropriate sexual contact with two young girls.

One of the victims told investigators the abuse lasted for several years, beginning when she was 4-years-old and ending in 2016 when she was 12-year-old, according to Myers.

14th Judicial District Judge Michael Canaday signed a warrant for Fontenot’s arrest on July 7, 2016, with a set bond of $700,000.

Fontenot was arrested on July 11, 2017, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated crime against nature.

Myers said Fontenot worked as a school crossing guard for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for about one year before being fired by Sheriff Tony Mancuso on July 11, 2017.