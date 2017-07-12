Inmate escapes from Assumption Parish Jail in Napoleonville

WAFB Published:
Calvin Weatherford (Photo Credit: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA (WAFB) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from jail early Wednesday morning.

APSO reported Calvin Weatherford Jr., 32, of Pierre Part, scaled a security fence at the Assumption Parish Jail in Napoleonville and got away around 3 a.m.

Weatherford is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. He is described as muscular, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has a word tattooed across the top of his back.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing orange pants, a white t-shirt, and black and yellow tennis shoes.

They added he was jailed on two counts of simple burglary and a probation hold.

Anyone who sees Weatherford or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-369-2912.

