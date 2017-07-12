Local celebrity waiters serve Acadiana residents

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Some Acadiana residents got served by celebrity waiters, and it was all for a good cause

The annual celebrity waiter dinner was held tonight at the VN Hall in Abbeville.

Guest enjoyed a cocktail hour, live music, a silent auction, and of course celebrity waiters.

The waiters included members of the Louisiana-Lafayette baseball and softball teams.

“Apparently we are the celebrities. We’re getting drink orders and whatever they need. Trying to raise some money for the boys and girls club,” said Louisiana softball player Jaimie Landry.

The annual event is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana.