LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The reward for information leading to the discovery or recovery of missing Lafayette teen Jacqueline “Daisy Lynn” Landry has now reached $6,000.

Acadian Search and Rescue says it has received an anonymous donation that increases the reward for information leading to her location.

18 year old Landry, of Lafayette, has been missing since May 23, 2017.

Anyone with information about Landry is asked to contact ASR at 337-458-1738 or your local PD.