LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning despite the victim’s request for police to not investigate the case.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said a 19-year-old man was shot in the 1600 block of Louisiana Avenue around 1:00 a.m. on July 11, 2017.

The victim is not cooperating with the police department’s investigation, Ratcliff says, but officers continue to investigate the shooting.

Police do not believe the victim knew the shooter.