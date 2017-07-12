St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s office looking for suspects in connection to vending machine thefts

ST. MARTINVILLE, (La.) -The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two male suspects who are wanted in connection to thefts of vending machines in the Cecilia area on July 10, 2017.

In surveillance photos, a passenger in a 2016 red Nissan Altima with a New York license plate, is seen exiting the vehicle and committing the thefts.

Major Ginny Higgins described the man as a bald white male with wearing a black hoodie and camouflage shorts.

Higgins added that the driver is a white male and wearing a baseball cap.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (337) 394-3071 or St. Martin Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030.