Study says without major hurricanes, loss of Louisiana’s wetlands has slowed since 2010

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new federal study says Louisiana’s devastating wetlands loss has slowed a bit since 2010, but cautions that the main reason is probably that no major hurricanes have hit the state since 2008.

Brady Couvillion and other U.S. Geological Service researchers say another factor is that the most vulnerable wetlands already are gone.

Wetlands scientists not involved in the study say that’s an extremely important point, as is the fact that wetlands loss is still continuing.

The report, released Wednesday, says wetlands loss was highest in the 1970s, averaging out to a football field’s worth of land lost every 34 minutes. It says now, it takes an average of an hour and 40 minutes to lose that much land.

But it says one major hurricane could shove the rate back up.