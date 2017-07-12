Swim advisory issued for nine Louisiana beaches due to bacteria

Kevin Dupuy , WWL-TV Published:
(Photo Credit: WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – The Louisiana Department of Health issued a bacteria advisory for nine state beaches, two located near the New Orleans Metro area.

The beaches at Elmer’s Island, west of Grand Isle, and Fountainbleau State Park in Mandeville both tested positive for high levels of Enterocci Bacteria, which is often found in sewage pollution.

Health officials say the bacteria could cause rashes, infections or disease.

For more information on the Louisiana’s beach monitoring program, visit the Department of Health website.

Click here for a full list of beaches under advisory.

