9-year-old girl, man wounded by stray bullets in shootout

TERRYTOWN, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a shootout has injured a 9-year-old girl and a man.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said in an arrest report that deputies received reports of gunfire Tuesday morning in Terrytown. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been grazed on his back by a bullet that pierced the wall of his apartment.

Authorities say a 9-year-old girl in a neighboring apartment suffered minor injuries when she was hit by debris after the bullet ripped through her apartment.

Investigators identified 28-year-old Eric Temple as the suspect and later recovered guns from his residence. Temple was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, illegal use of a weapon and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.

It’s unclear if Temple has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com