Blue Bell unveils new ‘Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch’ flavor in honor of National Ice Cream Day

BRENHAM, TX (KLFY) – With National Ice Cream Day happening this week, Blue Bell had announced a new ice cream flavor that is sure to satisfy your sweet and salty cravings.

The company says ‘Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch’ is their latest flavor and is made of vanilla ice cream loaded with chocolate-coated pretzel bites, chopped roasted almonds and milk chocolate chunks.

‘Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch’ arrives in stores this week.

“Our new flavor was inspired by the popular snack mixes that combine sweet and salty foods,” said Wayne Hugo, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “When developing Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch we tried many different recipes, and combinations of ingredients. But in the end, the mixture of chocolate, pretzels and almonds in a vanilla ice cream received rave reviews from our taste panels.”

Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch will be available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.

Blue Bell says every year they celebrate with the release of a new flavor.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.