Higgins Announces Nearly $2.3 Million For Third District Airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY)- Congressman Clay Higgins announced today that the Abbeville Chris Crusta Memorial Airport, Crowley Le Gros Memorial Airport, Jennings Airport, and Lake Charles Regional Airport will receive nearly $2.3 million in combined funding to rehabilitate and improve airport structures at each site.

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded four grants, totaling a combined $2,294,110.

“Local airports are critical to economic and industrial activity in South Louisiana. Travelers, farmers, offshore energy workers, and recreational pilots all depend on our regional and municipal airports,” said Higgins.

The FAA has awarded the City of Abbeville funding totaling $300,000, that finances the construction of a 1,000-foot taxilane to provide increased access to aircraft hangars at the Abbeville Chris Crusta Memorial Airport.

The Acadia Parish Police Jury received funding totaling $360,433. This project will finance the rehabilitation of 15,000 square yards of the existing terminal apron to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement at the Le Gros Memorial Airport.