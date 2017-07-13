Lafayette Parish LEAP scores ahead of state results

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – A total of 35 percent of Lafayette Parish students earned mastery or advanced scores on this year’s LEAP tests, the state announced Wednesday.

That is ahead of Louisiana’s rate of 33 percent of students earning such scores.

The LEAP tests were given this spring to students in third through eighth grades. The exams measure students’ content knowledge in math, English Language Arts and science.

In Lafayette Parish, 41 percent of students earned mastery or above scores in ELA, 38 percent earned such scores in math and 25 percent earned such scores in science.

Those figures were all down slightly from 2016, but increases from 2015.

Lafayette Parish has seen notable gains particularly at Acadian Middle, Alice Boucher Elementary, Carencro Heights Elementary, Katharine Drexel Elementary, Duson Elementary, Evangeline Elementary, J.W. Faulk Elementary, J. Wallace James Elementary, Myrtle Place Elementary, Ossun Elementary and Ridge Elementary.

The gains have been seen across all three subjects but especially ELA and math.

“Continued support and resources have been dedicated to the principals of the district’s emerging schools,” LPSS officials said in a statement. “The academic initiatives put in place have yielded positive results.”

For example, Alice Boucher showed 6 percent more students performing at mastery and advanced levels over the past two years. Carencro Heights Elementary saw modest overall gains, but a significant improvement in math scores. J.W. Faulk Elementary had strong gains in ELA and math.

Across Louisiana, 42 percent of students earned mastery or above scores in ELA, 32 percent earned such scores in math and 24 percent earned such scores in science.

The LEAP tests are scored into five categories: advanced, mastery, basic, approaching basic and unsatisfactory. Previously, education officials aimed for scores of basic or above.

However, as Louisiana moves toward higher academic expectations, educators are now looking for mastery or advanced scores to indicate students’ content knowledge.

“We have raised academic expectations in Louisiana in order to prepare more students for success in college and the workplace, and it is encouraging to see our students and educators embracing these expectations and achieving at levels competitive with other states,” State Superintendent John White said in a news release.

But White said more work is needed, particularly to close gaps between historically disadvantaged students and others.

White added that there have been steady gains in reading and writing, and “too many” students in Louisiana struggle in math and science.

Lafayette Parish schools with the largest percentages of mastery scores this year included Ernest Gallet Elementary (51 percent), Woodvale Elementary (61 percent), Milton Elementary/Middle (54 percent), Green T. Lindon Elementary (51 percent), L. Leo Judice Elementary (52 percent) and Broadmoor Elementary (54 percent.)

HOW YOUR SCHOOL DID

These are the percentages of students who scored mastery or above on 2017 LEAP tests at each school:

Acadian Middle: 12 percent

L.J. Alleman Middle: 46 percent

Alice Boucher Elementary: 19 percent

Paul Breaux Middle: 45 percent

Broadmoor Elementary: 54 percent

Broussard Middle: 31 percent

Carencro Middle: 15 percent

Carencro Heights Elementary: 20 percent

Charles Burke Elementary: 23 percent

David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy: 41 percent

Katharine Drexel Elementary: 37 percent

Duson Elementary: 30 percent

Ernest Gallet Elementary: 51 percent

Evangeline Elementary: 27 percent

J.W. Faulk Elementary: 16 percent

J. Wallace James Elementary: 39 percent

Judice Middle: 24 percent

L. Leo Judice Elementary: 52 percent

Lafayette Middle: 15 percent

Green T. Lindon Elementary: 51 percent

Live Oak Elementary: 23 percent

Edgar Martin Middle: 43 percent

Milton Elementary/Middle: 54 percent

S.J. Montgomery Elementary: 28 percent

Moss Prep: 2 percent

Myrtle Place Elementary: 35 percent

Ossun Elementary: 28 percent

Plantation Elementary: 46 percent

Prairie Elementary: 42 percent

Ridge Elementary: 38 percent

Scott Middle: 16 percent

Westside Elementary: 21 percent

Woodvale Elementary: 61 percent

Youngsville Middle: 41 percent