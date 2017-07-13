Lafayette Police arrest man in shooting that injured 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured two men early Monday morning in Lafayette.

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. on July 10, 2017, in the 800 block of South Sterling Street.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said Thomas Woods, 23, of Lafayette, is accused of shooting and injuring two men who were 23 and 30.

Woods was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Ratcliff said the two victims injuries were non-life threatening.