Lafayette Police arrest man in shooting that injured 2

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Thomas Woods (Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured two men early Monday morning in Lafayette.

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. on July 10, 2017, in the 800 block of South Sterling Street.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said Thomas Woods, 23, of Lafayette, is accused of shooting and injuring two men who were 23 and 30.

Woods was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Ratcliff said the two victims injuries were non-life threatening.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s