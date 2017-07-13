Lafayette police ask for cooperation in shooting investigations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette police are investigating two shootings on the north side of town this week.

The first shooting happened early Monday morning around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of South Sterling Street.

The second happened early Tuesday morning around 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Louisiana Avenue.

According to police, in Louisiana Avenue shooting, a suspect shot a 19-year-old man. However, police said the victim is asking officials to not investigate, leaving police little to work with.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff said folks not cooperating with investigations is an ongoing problem.

“We don’t really have the level of cooperation we would need to be able to continue to do our job. We can only do so much without a certain amount of cooperation to victims, witnesses and things and that such,” Ratcliff said.

Ratcliff said they have made an arrest in the South Sterling Street shooting.

23-year-old Thomas Woods is behind bars on four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

He is currently being held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

“Two people were injured, non-life threatening injuries but they were transported and treated locally. There were two more people that were on scene that did not receive injuries but were involved in the shooting and were victims as well,” Ratcliff said.

Neighbors we spoke with on South Sterling Street said remember hearing multiple shots around 1 a.m. Monday.

However, they denied interviews with KLFY because they feared retaliation from gang members.

Neighbors said that may also be a reason why folks are so hesitant to talk to police.

“We can only do so much. We’ll do our jobs but we have to have the help of the community, so we ask folks to meet us half way. And if we don’t get the certain amount of cooperation we can’t effectively do our job,” Ratcliff said.

Police are still investigating both shootings.

Advertisement