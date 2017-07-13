Police officer, former sheriff’s deputy among 7 Acadiana residents arrested in statewide Medicaid fraud bust

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Seven Acadiana residents, including a current and former law enforcement officer, were among 19 people arrested in a statewide Medicaid fraud initiative, according to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

17 of the suspects are accused of submitting time sheets and service logs for medical services that were not performed.

One suspect is accused of submitting fraudulent claims for services not rendered. Another suspect is accused of signing documents stating they received services that they did not.

Shakeitha Lewis, 39, of Jeanerette, was arrested on three counts of Medicaid Fraud.

Lewis is a Jeanerette police officer who has been placed on administrative leave following her arrest on Monday, Chief Jeffery Matthews told News 10.

Marsha Wilson, 40, of New Iberia, was arrested on two counts of Medicaid Fraud. Wilson worked as a court bailiff before being fired by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office on Monday, according to Major Wendell Raborn.

The other Acadiana suspects include:

Frankie Williams, 55, of Charenton, was arrested on four counts of Medicaid Fraud.

Miranda Bobb, 28, of Jeanerette, was arrested on four counts of Medicaid Fraud.

Brandi Edmond, 32, of Jeanerette, was arrested on four counts of Medicaid Fraud.

Jeanette Favors, 40, of Patterson, was arrested on four counts of Medicaid Fraud.

Tracy Pomier, 48, of Opelousas, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud.

The other suspects from across Louisiana include:

Trenell Tate, 33 of Baton Rouge, was arrested on seven counts of Medicaid Fraud for submitting fraudulent claims for providing medical services.

Angelia Robbins, 36 of Kentwood, was arrested on five counts of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Kayla Ducote, 29 of Hamburg, was arrested on three counts of Medicaid Fraud for submitting fraudulent claims for services not rendered.

Robin Jeanlouis, 32 of Case, was arrested on three counts of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Laquita Barfield, 33 of Bastrop, was arrested on one count of Theft by Fraud for allegedly submitting false time sheets and service logs to two separate Medicaid providers.

David Heinis, 44 of Thibodaux, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Catrena Hadley, 36 of Harvey, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Veneshia Givens, 46 of New Orleans, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Tamara Despenza, 41 of Zachary, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for signing documents stating she received services that she did not.

Belita Robertson, 33 of Wilson, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

John Turner, 37 of Marrero, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

Lucy Route, 60 of Baker, was arrested on one count of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered.

All of the suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Two other people, Demarcus Holiday, 33 of Zachary and Debra Holiday Butler, 59 of Clinton were indicted on charges of: Louisiana Racketeering, Criminal conspiracy to commit forgery, Filing and/or maintaining false public records, Theft by Fraud of $750.00 or more, and money laundering of $100,000.00 or more