Rain barrel program helping with increased summer rainfall

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana has seen quite a bit of rainfall, but that may not necessarily be a bad thing if you consider the help of rain barrels.

The Rain Barrel Program is a collaboration by the Lafayette Consolidated Government between Lafayette Utilities System and the Environmental Quality division of Public Works.

The idea is to save storm water and use it later for outdoor purposes. On top of a lower water bill, the water itself improves in quality.

When you’re able to capture storm water on site, either in a rain garden or soil or a rain barrel. You’re cleaning the water and actually improving water quality in the Vermillion,” says Jackie Vargas-Beitia of the Rain Barrel Program.

Rain barrels cannot be requested later than April, but customers have been taking advantage in the summer days. Take Eric Dunn for instance. His home’s garden is fueled by barrels from the program as well as some he has picked up along the way.

“I mean previously it meant coming out here with a garden hose and watering for hours at a time. Now with this system I’m using drip irrigation and it directs the water straight to the plants,” says Dunn.

Dunn says he uses about 100 gallons of water a week. His entire system holds around 200 gallons.

The program ended in April, but will start up again next March.

For more information on the program, go to lus.org.