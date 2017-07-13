ADT honors Breaux Bridge firefighters who save beloved family dog from burning home

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – In April, Breaux Bridge resident Andrea Hebert was away from her home when she received a phone call from her home security company, ADT Security Services. The company had received an alarm about a possible fire in the home. The Breaux Bridge Fire Department were called to the scene.

Upon arrival, flames and smoke were found at the location. After the B.B.F.D put out the flames, they soon realized that the beloved family dog, Lou Lou, was still in the house.

“She’s my kids best friend and they were crying,” says Hebert.

“I was screaming to them to hurry up and go get her out the house.”

Lou Lou was found, but was unresponsive and had a very low pulse. Fire personnel on the scene started life-saving treatment, including “mouth-to-snout” resuscitation, until finally Lou Lou sprang back to life.

“It’s just a good story,” says Brian Castille, Chief of the St. Martin Parish Fire District.

A.D.T Security Services was so moved by Lou Lou’s story and the efforts of first responders that they flew out representatives who made the call to unite with the family and the fire personnel that responded to the call. The company also donated five thousand dollars to the St. Martin Parish Fire District.

“Part of the money will go to purchasing the rescue masks for pets and the remainder of the money we will use for training our volunteers,” says Chief Castille.

If you are in St. Martin Parish, the Breaux Bridge fire department has pet safety stickers available for pickup. On these stickers, one can list the name of the pets and how many are in the home. This will allow responders to know if any animals are in the home and need to be accounted for or rescued.