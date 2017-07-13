Southbound lane of Henderson Levee Road closed due to levee failure

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) – The southbound lane of Henderson Levee Road has collapsed because of a levee failure.

It starts at about point-2 miles south of Henderson Highway near the boat ramp.

The road has been split into one lane, causing some major traffic headaches in the area.

Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette told KLFY that crews tried to fix this road many times before.

He says the patch work on the road was working, but now it must be fixed because it’s extremely dangerous.

The mayor tells us the road was a minor issue a few months ago, but with all the rain we’ve been seeing lately, the road has gotten worse, especially yesterday after the last rain shower that passed through.

DOTD has many workers trying to repair the road now.

The construction is expected to last a few days, but there is no timetable as to exactly when both lanes will open up.

Now people can pass on Levee Road, as just one lane is blocked, but of course there could be a lot of heavy traffic later in the day Mayor Collette says he will check out the road construction progress a little later today.