5 suspects arrested for car burglaries, thefts in Iberia Parish; 6th suspect sought

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Authorities in Iberia Parish say they have arrested two separate groups of men in connection with recent car burglaries and vehicle thefts in the New Iberia area.

Deputies are searching for a sixth suspect, Jason Badeaux, 25, of New Iberia, who is wanted on eight counts of simple burglary, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Investigators are also searching for a 2017 maroon-colored Cheverlote Silverado Z-71 pickup truck that was stolen from Crossbow Drive, located about two and a half miles east of New Iberia.

Major Wendell Raborn said Badeaux is connected to Brayton Leitner, 22, and Gaites Romero, 18, who were both arrested Thursday, on charges of simple burglary (8 counts), illegal possession of a stolen vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

Three other men, Raven Hector, 21, Demetri Donald, 21, Jamarcus Archon, 20, were part of a separate group arrested today on charges including aggravated burglary, criminal trespass, unauthorized use of a movable, according to Raborn.

Hector was additionally charged with possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Donald was additionally charged with possession of narcotics. Archon was also charged with accessory to armed robbery.

All of the thefts and burglaries occurred on July 5, 6, and 12, 2017. Raborn said most of the crimes happened in the city of New Iberia.

Authorities were able to recover a stolen 2001 Chevrolet Camaro.

Anyone with any information about Jason Badeaux or the stolen pickup truck is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 369-3711 or the Iberia Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 364-8477.