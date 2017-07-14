Crowley Police investigating overnight homicide that left teenager dead

KLFY Newsroom Published:
(Photo Credit: Crowley Police Department)

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Police in Crowley are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight.

At around 10:59 p.m., officers were called out to the 800 block of North Avenue C regarding a call of a person being shot.

When officers arrived,they discovered the body of John Fontenot, 16, of Crowley with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say details are sketchy at this time, but, they do not believe it is drug related.

Investigators say witnesses heard what sounded like a truck in the area just before the shooting.

Fontenot’s body was transported to the Calcasieu Parish Forensics Office for a full autopsy.

 

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call either Crowley Police at (337) 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 789-TIPS

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s