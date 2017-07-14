Crowley Police investigating overnight homicide that left teenager dead

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Police in Crowley are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight.

At around 10:59 p.m., officers were called out to the 800 block of North Avenue C regarding a call of a person being shot.

When officers arrived,they discovered the body of John Fontenot, 16, of Crowley with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say details are sketchy at this time, but, they do not believe it is drug related.

Investigators say witnesses heard what sounded like a truck in the area just before the shooting.

Fontenot’s body was transported to the Calcasieu Parish Forensics Office for a full autopsy.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call either Crowley Police at (337) 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 789-TIPS