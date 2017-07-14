Crowley Police looking for answers in overnight shooting homicide

CROWLEY La. (KLFY) – Crowley Police are investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

John Fontenot was shot and killed last night in the 800-block of North Avenue “C” in Crowley.

Betty Simpson, who treated Fontenot like her own grandson, saw him yesterday working on his car in the driveway.

She stepped outside to let him know that dinner was ready.

“Before I could get to the stove, I heard the shots: Boom boom boom boom!” Simpson said

As she returned to the front door to see what happened, Fontenot came in, leaving a trail of blood behind him.

“He ran in the house and fell on the floor on his right side and he said, Ms. Betty, call the police I’ve been shot.””

Fontenot was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s office.

Crowley police Chief Jimmy Broussard says, just like surrounding cities, they’re seeing a rise in gun violence involving teens.

“Even if it’s a dispute it’s not being settled in the way it used to be. It’s unfortunate our younger generation is going towards other means instead of settling it the old-fashioned way,” Broussard said

Chief Broussard says details are scarce at this time but they are following up on a few credible leads and want to bring a quick, but clear and complete conclusion to this case.