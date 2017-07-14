Food Bank of Lafayette’s ‘100 Food Item Challenge’ hopes to rally community to donate

As temperatures soar, so does the need for food donations at the Food Bank of Lafayette. With kids out of school, more pressure is added to families to have food on the table. Also, soaring energy costs can have families struggling to make ends meet. For these reasons, traffic moving out of the Food Bank usually increases during the summer, but traffic moving in can sometimes stay stagnant.

“We have some food coming in, but our shelves are pretty bare right now,’ says Julie Lafleur, Executive Director of the Lafayette Food Bank.

Through their ‘100 Food Item Challenge’ the Food Bank is hoping to rally the community to give donations.

“We’re just asking the community to come together,” says Lafleur.

She hopes larger groups such as business, volunteer, and church groups can cross that one-hundred item threshold. Individual donations of less than one hundred items are also needed.

If you would like to donate, there are many ways to do so.

There are many drop-off locations across Acadiana. Those locations include:

Adrien’s Supermarket on Congress

Super 1 Foods on Ambassador

Super 1 Foods on Willow

Whole Foods Market

Champagne’s Food Market

You can also write a check payable to FoodNet and mail it to

P.O. Box 53997, Lafayette, LA 70505-3977