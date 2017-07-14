Hearing for man who killed two and injured three held in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A hearing for Harrison Riley took place in Opelousas this morning.

According to investigators, Riley stabbed 41-year-old Shameka Johnson to death as well as shooting and killing Sunset Police Officer Henry Nelson in August of 2015.

Riley also stabbed Shameka’s sister Surlay, her mother Jacqueline, and his own wife Courtney.

Police pursuit of Riley ended when he crashed his car into a mini mart in Opelousas.

Today’s hearing involved Riley trying to get four counts of ineffective legal counsel dropped. A move that does not sit right according to Grand Coteau Mayor Shaterral Johnson, who was sisters with Shameka.

“It’s just kind of upsetting, but it is a process. However long it takes as long as God keeps me alive, I will make sure I get to every court hearing and be that voice for my sister,” says Mayor Johnson.

Riley is currently serving two life sentences and 100 years in prison.