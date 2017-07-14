Investigators still looking for missing elderly Eunice man after finding his car in Allen Parish

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Authorities in southwest Louisiana are still searching for a missing elderly man who went missing on Saturday.

David Hardy, Jr., 78, of Eunice, was last seen around noon on July 8, 2017, heading towards Opelousas on Broadway Avenue in Alexandria, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Det. Voorhies Leger said Allen Parish deputies located Hardy’s 2006 silver Ford Mustang on Magnolia Street in Elizabeth, La., on July 10, 2017, but Hardy was nowhere to be found.

Investigators say Hardy suffers from Alzheimer’s disease so he could be anywhere without knowing where he is.

Anyone who sees or has seen Hardy is asked to call Allen Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 389-7001 or the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.