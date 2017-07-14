Local Boy Scouts off to National Scout Jamboree

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – 50 scouts and scout leaders are heading North for the National Scout Jamboree.

The scouts’ bus took off from the Cajundome tonight.

The 10-day jamboree is being held near Beckley, West Virginia.

Along the way — they’ll do some whitewater rafting in Tennessee and visit Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The scouts are from the Evangeline Area Council, which serves 8 in Acadiana.

Two scouts from New Orleans are also going along.

For many of them, this will be a once in a lifetime experience.

They’ve been planning the trip for the past two years.

“National Jamboree occurs once every four years so in about two years from this date we’ll start planning the next one,” Boy Scout leader Jaimie Thompson said.

Boy Scout Holden Landry is excited for the trip to come.

“I’ve been in Boy Scouts since I was in kindergarten, grown up with it and this trip is going to be really cool. It’s really amazing,” the scout said.

Including travel time, the scouts will be gone for 15 days.

8 adults and 42 boys are going on the trip.