Man wanted for distributing counterfeit money in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Police say they have obtained warrants to arrest an Abbeville man for distributing counterfeit money and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Lt. David Hardy said the Abbeville Police Department received several complaints over the last few weeks of counterfeit dollars being passed at local businesses.

The suspect would reportedly go to the businesses and make purchases using fake money.

Hardy said investigators were able to identify the suspect through surveillance video as Tre Amos, 24, of Abbeville.

Amos is wanted on charges of monetary instrument abuse.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tre Amos is asked to call the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511.