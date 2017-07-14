New Iberia authorities searching for man in connection with June carjacking

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public finding a carjacking suspect.

Major Wendell Raborn said that on June 24, 19-year-old Denzell Carey and another black male known as “Red” robbed and carjacked a woman using an ATM on Center Street in New Iberia.

Officers were able to recover the car 2 days later.

Carey turned himself in on July 7 and has been charged with carjacking and armed robbery.

Raborn said that “Red” has not been identified but is believed to be in the New Iberia area.

Anyone with any information about “Red’s” identity or location is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 369-3714 or the Iberia Crimestoppers Tips Line at 364-8477.