Young cadets graduate from youth mentor program

It was at First Baptist Church in Port Barre that forty-one cadets walked across the stage to complete a week long youth mentoring program.

The program, put on and ran by the Port Barre police department, teaches the young cadets many life-enriching and life-saving skills.

Some of these skills include, but are not limited to–CPR, drug awareness, anti-bullying, sign language, self-defense, teamwork, leadership, bicycle and pedestrian safety, community caring, manners, hygiene, and having confidence in themselves.

Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux has been a part of the program and says it brings him great joy to be able to reach these young kids.

“Knowing we gave them those tools, man, you can’t buy that at Walmart,” says Boudreaux.

‘It’s priceless and every tool we give them is a tool they can use in life.”

The most important aspect, he believes, is the lifesaving treatment and techniques taught to the cadets.

“They may even save my life one day, who knows,” says Boudreaux.

The cadets range in age from nine to seventeen.