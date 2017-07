LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A motorcycle driver was severely injured Saturday night in a crash on Ambassador Caffery Parkway near W. Willow Street.

Police say the crash happened just before 9 p.m. between the driver of a white SUV, and the motorcyclist who was severely injured and had to be transported to a local hospital.

His identity and condition are unknown at this time.

No other details surrounding the crash have been released.