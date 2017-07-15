Streets closed off as firefighters battle major fire in Sunset

By Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: KLFY Elwood Shields

SUNSET, La. (KLFY)  Firefighters and police officials in Sunset have blocked off vehicle traffic at two points along Cypress Place Street Saturday evening in order to shuttle water to a house fire.

An eyewitness confirms with KLFY that firefighters arrived around 7:30 p.m. and found flames shooting from the roof of a large house.

We spoke with Sunset Police who so far would only confirm that they are on the scene assisting the fire department in various capacities.

No word on any injuries.

This is a developing story that we will continue to follow.  KLFY has a crew enroute.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s