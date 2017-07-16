Baldwin man killed in early morning crash in Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Parish, La. (KLFY) – Just after 1:30 a.m., Sunday, State Police responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA 339 at Chemin Agreable Road in Lafayette Parish.

Police say the crash claimed the life of 22 year old Cody Morgan of Baldwin.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Morgan was driving southbound on LA 339 and was approaching a left curve.

Police say for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle failed to negotiate the curve, and began to slide sideways then traveled off of the roadway and struck a ditch causing it to overturn.

Morgan was not wearing a seat belt, according to police, and was ejected from the vehicle.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.

It is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.