Church Point police investigating early morning drive-by homicide

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) An early morning Sunday drive-by shooting on Wilson Street has left one man dead. Officers were called to the scene of a shooting just after 5 a.m.

According to Police Chief Albert Veneble, 32 year old Alex Babineaux was walking along the roadway when someone inside a vehicle drove by and shot at him multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroners’s Office, according to Veneble.

His body has been transported to a Lake Charles area facility for an autopsy, Veneble said.

So far, police have no description of the vehicle or suspects and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Church Point Police, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office or Acadia Parish Crimestoppers.

” I know this family and this is a senseless crime. My condolences go out to his loved ones.” Veneble said.