Fatal drive by shooting in Church Point

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) An early Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Wilson Street has left one man dead, Church Point police say.

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting just after 5 a.m.

According to Police Chief Albert Veneble, 32 year old Alex Babineaux was walking along the roadway when someone inside a vehicle drove by and shot him multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroners’s Office, according to Veneble.

His body has been transported to a Lake Charles area facility for an autopsy, Veneble said.

So far, police have no description of the vehicle or suspects and no arrests have been made.

A neighbor, Yosef-Abdul Bellard says he heard four gunshots while he was sleeping. He said his nephew then came over saying their friend had been shot.

“He started running and told me this friend of ours was shot and he was lying outside my driveway. That’s when we looked at him and he told me to call the police. So I dialed 911 and they came over.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Church Point Police, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office or Acadia Parish Crimestoppers.