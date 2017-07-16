Multiple arrest made after Lafayette Police respond to fight in Simcoe-St. John Street area

By Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police say they are investigating a fight that happened in the area of Simcoe and St. John Streets Saturday night.

A video sent to KLFY via Facebook shows a heavy police presence in the area just after 9 p.m.

Police have confirmed that they were responding to a fight and that multiple arrest were made.

An investigation is on-going, according to police.   KLFY will continue to follow this story and have updates as they are released.

KLFY must advise that some may find this video difficult to watch.

 

 

 

