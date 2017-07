LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – It’s the biggest fundraiser benefitting the Acadiana Center for the Arts, and it’s happening this weekend at the Blackham Coliseum.

Gulf Brew is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary and thousands are expected to attend, and more than 200 beers will be on hand for tasting.

Last year the AcA moved the event back to the summer and inside of the Blackham Coliseum so beer lovers can stay inside of the air-conditioned venue.

