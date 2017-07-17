Calcasieu Parish man arrested on over 100 counts of child pornography

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office:



SULPHUR, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit (CCU) has arrested a Sulphur man for possessing sexual abuse images of children.

“Our office is committed to using every tool we have to find child predators and bring them to justice.” said General Landry. “We will continue to do all that we can to protect our State’s children.”

Cameron Fairley, 27 of Sulphur, was booked on 80 counts of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children and 29 additional counts of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (under the age of 13). He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail following a joint investigation between General Landry’s CCU, Homeland Security Investigations, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Sulphur Police Department.

General Landry’s CCU has investigated thousands of computer crimes that have victimized children from infants to 16 years of age. To report child exploitation, call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506.