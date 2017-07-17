Class in session for teachers in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – It may be the middle of summer but school is in session for hundreds of teachers in Lafayette.

South Louisiana Community College is hosting over 600 teachers with the Jump Start Super Summer Institute.

The purpose is to offer educators training in industry based credentials. The classes start at 8 a.m. and conclude near 5 p.m.

According to SLCC Event Coordinator Dianne Mandeville, these long hours show the character of these teachers.

“They come with the attitude to get the job done because that’s why they’re here. You don’t hear anybody complaining. They don’t complain about anything. They’re working,” says Mandeville.

Teachers started the classes this Monday and conclude this Friday. They can earn credentials in fields such as construction crafts, business management, health science, and more.

“I want every teacher that comes through here to figure out, hey I own this process. I own Jump Start and I want to make sure all of my students are successful stakeholders too,” says Assistant Superintendent of the Louisiana Department of Education David Lefkowith.

The instructors say the learning is not just a one-sided affair.

“I think it’s a two-way street. They lead me as much as I lead them. We’re here to help each other,” says Lead Automotive Technology Instructor Gary Weese.

South Louisiana Community College is one of four locations that classes are being held throughout the state.