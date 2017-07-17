Donation drive to benefit Nick Tullier, deputy injured in police ambush shooting

A donation drive, called Deaux-Nate for a Deaux-Nut, will be held to raise money for Deputy Nick Tullier’s continued recovery after he was shot in the police ambush attack on July 17, 2016.

The donation drive at Shea Family Dentistry, located at 1930 Perkins Rd., aims to help raise money for Tullier’s recovery. Donation days are as follows:

July 17 – 20: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All proceeds will go to Tullier and his family.

Doughnuts will be provided by Tiger Deaux-nuts each day. Coffee will be provided by River Roads Coffee.

The event will also feature raffles, prizes, and giveaways. The public, and any law enforcement officers able to attend, are of course welcome.