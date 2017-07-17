Edward J. Sam Accelerated School of Lafayette opens

(The Daily Advertiser) – The Edward J. Sam Accelerated School of Lafayette opened Monday.

This is a non-traditional public school for students who are at least 15 years old and in the seventh grade or higher.

“The school is designed to serve students who may be home-bound, home-schooled or looking at options outside of the traditional school setting,” Lafayette Parish School System officials said in a news release.

This includes students who may be more than a year behind, working, caring for a child or suffering from anxiety.

“The school offers smaller class sizes, individualized educational plans for graduation, accelerated and self-paced online curriculum and nontraditional school hours,” the LPSS release said.

The school will offer a variety of supports, including counseling, leadership education, character education and child care.

It is serving about 200 students at the W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center.

Seats still are available. Anyone interested in enrolling or receiving more information should visit lpssonline.com/ejsam or call 337-521-7560.