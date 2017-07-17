Kinder man arrested for dumping litter of kittens in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Kinder man was arrested in Jefferson Davis Parish after he was reportedly found dumping a litter of kittens on the side of a road.

On Sunday, deputies patrolling the area say they spotted a vehicle stopped on the side of the road that began moving when they turned around to investigate.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver, Morris Williams, was questioned to see if he was dumping garbage or trespassing.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey says Williams admitted to dumping the litter of kittens that were later recovered.

Williams was booked and charged with five counts of animal cruelty.