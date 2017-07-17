Man wanted in 2013 attack arrested after flagging deputy for ride

WWL Published: Updated:
Jansen Simon. Photo Credit: WWL

RACELAND, La (WWL) – Investigators in Lafourche Parish say a man on the run since he was accused of second-degree battery in 2013 was arrested Sunday after flagging down a deputy for a ride.

Sheriff Craig Webre reports that Jansen Simon was walking along Highway 182 in Raceland when he flagged a deputy to stop. Simon said he was traveling with friends when they left him on the side of the roadway.

The deputy verified Simon’s identity then took him into custody. He was then transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and booked with aggravated second-degree battery and two counts of contempt of court.

Simon is being held without bond.

Webre said Simon is accused of hitting a man with a hammer during a fight outside a Cut Off bar in August 2013. The victim suffered a fractured skull in the incident. Simon was identified as the attacker and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s