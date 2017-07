NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A New Iberia man has been arrested for attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed another man and woman over the weekend at Bouligny Plaza.

Captain Wendell Raborn with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday afternoon 28 year old Tony Younger approached two women who were in a heated conversation, then allegedly stabbed one of the women in the right arm with a knife.

Raborn said a male victim then intervened and was also stabbed in the chest. The victims’ names have not been released.

Raborn said the female was taken to a local hospital but the male victim had to be airlifted to a Lafayette hospital.

Younger was booked on 2 counts of attempted second-degree murder with no bond being set.