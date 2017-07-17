The following is a news release from the United Way of Acadiana:

United Way of Acadiana’s annual community-wide effort to provide thousands of school supplies to children in need across Acadiana launches Monday, July 24.

“United Way of Acadiana wants every child in Acadiana to start the school year off with everything they need to succeed,” said Deidra Lewis, United Way of Acadiana Volunteer Mobilization Manager.

Donations to United Way of Acadiana’s 2016 Stuff the Bus school supply drive totaled more than 85,000 supplies with over 40,000 students served. Forty-two schools and programs in the region were given teacher and student care packages with much needed school supplies. Two hundred and fifty Kits for Kidz, complete with 40 items in each kit, were presented to 25 teachers in partnership with the Lafayette School Credit Union. In addition, 200 stuffed backpacks were provided to the Vermilion Parish School System through a partnership with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church — and 50 filled backpacks were given for St. Martin Parish’s annual Back to School Bash.

“Stuff the Bus is one of the many ways we can come together as a community to invest in the success of children in Acadiana,” explained Lewis. “We invite everyone to be a part of this effort to give all students the opportunity to do great things in the classroom despite their circumstances.”

To coordinate an internal school supply drive at your business or organization; to volunteer to collect, sort or deliver supplies, visit www.UnitedWayofAcadiana.org or contact United Way of Acadiana Volunteer Mobilization Manager Deidra Lewis at 337-706-1226 or deidra.Lewis@unitedwayofacadiana.org.

After supplies are sorted, the donated supplies will be distributed the week of August 14 to schools in Acadiana.

Stuff the Bus school supply donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish School Board

2402 North Parkerson Ave.

Crowley, LA 70527

Drop off in lobby July 24 – August 3

M-F 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Lafayette Schools Credit Union – Acadia Branch

331 Odd Fellows Rd.

Crowley, LA 70526

Drop off in lobby July 24 – August 3

M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

St. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish School Board

Department of Administration

625 Corporate Blvd.

Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

Drop off July 24 – August 3

M-F 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Vermilion Parish

Vermilion Parish City Hall

101 North State St.

Abbeville, LA 70510

Drop off in lobby July 24 – August 3

M-F 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

101 East Vermilion St.

Abbeville, LA 70510

Drop off July 29

8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Schools Credit Union

724 Veterans Dr.

Carencro, LA 70520

Drop off in lobby July 24 – August 3

M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Lafayette Schools Credit Union – Lafayette Branch

515 Guilbeau Rd.

Lafayette, LA 70506

Drop off in lobby July 24 – August 3

M-F 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

T-Mobile

5709 Johnston St., Suite B

Lafayette, LA 70503

Drop off in lobby July 24 – August 3

M-F 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Stuff the Bus Event: Saturday, August 5

Time TBA

United Way of Acadiana

215 E. Pinhook Rd.

Lafayette LA, 70501

Drop off in lobby July 24 – August 3

M-Th 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

F 9:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Toys “R” Us

5700 Johnston St.

Lafayette, LA 70506

Drop off in lobby July 24 – August 3

M-F 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Stuff the Bus Event: Friday, July 28

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Recommended supplies include: