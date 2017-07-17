Sunset homeowners lose everything in fire, including 7 pets

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Fire investigators in Sunset are still looking into what caused a house fire Saturday evening.

It happened in the 100 block of Cypress Lane. It took fire crews several hours before they had the fire under control.

Luckily, the homeowners were not in the house when it happened. Their seven pets were in the house during the fire and did not survive.

“After that call to 9-1-1 came in, the house for all intents and purposes was essentially gone,” said Wayne Slavit, the homeowner.

The Slavit’s home was built in the 1950’s, and they have lived in it close to 15 years. Wayne said his wife heard a loud boom, then the rear windows exploded at the back of the house. The only thing out of the ordinary, was that they did have a company come and work on their air conditioning system earlier that day.

“In the morning we did have the HVAC man doing some electrical work in the back of the house, because one of our A.C. units in the back wasn’t working. They were only here for maybe 20 minutes, left, the unit worked and we ran it,” said Slavit.

In the families workout room, there’s a treadmill, a bench press machine and more equipment that was completely destroyed.

Jeff Lemelle was at his friends house when he heard a loud boom coming from across the street.

“We heard the sirens running around and everything, and we looked up saw some smoke. The next thing you know, it was like a big boom, and that’s really all there was,” said Lemelle.

The Slavit’s right now are just thankful to be alive.

“We need to take one minute, one hour at a time, right now. I keep putting one foot in front of the other, and if we continue to do that, we should be ok. It’s all we can do really,” said Slavit.

Investigators say they don’t suspect foul play in this incident. The Slavit’s have already bought a new home, and they say they will rebuild the house that burned down.

If you’d like to help the Slavit’s rebuild, you can visit their GoFundMe account.