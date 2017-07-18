All lanes open on I-10 East and West at Ramah

UPDATE: 1:12 p.m. Traffic congestion has cleared on I-10 East from MM 115 to MM 121 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge).

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.: All lanes are now open on I-10 East past LA 3000 (Ramah).

Traffic congestion has reached 11 miles in length.

Alternate route: US 190 East.

UPDATE: The left lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked I-10E past LA 3000 (Ramah).

Congestion is at 9 miles. Alternate route: US 190 East.

UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 West at Ramah. Congestion has reached LA 77 (Grosse Tete).

UPDATE: I-10 East is now closed past LA 3000 (Ramah) due to vehicle recovery. Traffic congestion has reached 8 miles.

Alternate route: US 190 East.

DOTD reports all lanes are blocked on I-10 West at Ramah due to vehicle recovery operations.

Traffic congestion is building. News 10 will update this story when more information is available.

Drivers can use US 190 West as an alternate route.