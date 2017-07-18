Buras man dies after single vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo Credit: MGN

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KLFY) – State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Buras man.

On July, 12th, Troopers responded to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. on LA 105 south of LA 10.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Phillip Peoples, Jr., 19, was driving northbound on LA 105 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle veered across the centerline and into the southbound lane, ran off of the roadway and struck a ditch causing it to overturn.

Master Trooper Brooks David says Peoples was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Peoples sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

David says Troopers were notified at a later date that Peoples died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

