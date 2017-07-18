Deputies seek information in shooting that left 2 injured near Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Deputies in St. Martin Parish are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a shooting that left two people injured near Breaux Bridge.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 1000 block of Hilda Street.

Deputies discovered two victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene.

The first victim is currently listed in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

The second victim is listed in stable condition.

Major Ginny Higgins said the two victims were sitting outside of a home when two male subjects approached them and began firing.

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two male subjects who fled the scene following the shooting.

They were seen leaving the area in an unknown direction and were driving a two door black Infinity.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone who has information in connection with this shooting is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.