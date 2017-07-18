‘Eat Lafayette’ with Cafe’ Josephine’s Prime Rib Eye Cap and Salad

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 2017 Eat Lafayette campaign continues through the summer.

This morning on Passe Partout, Chef Troy Bijeaux with Cafe’ Josephine talked about the campaign and cooked two delicious dishes that you can get at the restaurant: Prime Rib Eye Cap and Salad!

Prime Rib Eye Cap

12 ounce cap seasoned to your liking

4 ounces of wild mushrooms

3 ounces of cherry tomatoes (Can half or serve whole)

4 ounces of steamed asparagus cut up

Finished off with a red wine reduction

Salad

Head of hydroponic butter lettuce

6 ounces of roasted red and yellow beets cut up in cubes

2 ounces of pitted cherries

1 ounce of purple onions

Finished off with fig vinaigrette dressing