‘Eat Lafayette’ with Cafe’ Josephine’s Prime Rib Eye Cap and Salad

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 2017 Eat Lafayette campaign continues through the summer.
This morning on Passe Partout, Chef Troy Bijeaux with Cafe’ Josephine talked about the campaign and cooked two delicious dishes that you can get at the restaurant: Prime Rib Eye Cap and Salad!
Prime Rib Eye Cap
12 ounce cap seasoned to your liking
4 ounces of wild mushrooms
3 ounces of cherry tomatoes (Can half or serve whole)
4 ounces of steamed asparagus cut up
Finished off with a red wine reduction
Salad
Head of hydroponic butter lettuce
6 ounces of roasted red and yellow beets cut up in cubes
2 ounces of pitted cherries
1 ounce of purple onions
Finished off with fig vinaigrette dressing