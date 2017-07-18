Evangeline cemetery still waiting for help

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Last August, floods destroyed many areas in Evangeline Parish.

St. Matthew’s Cemetery is no exception. Work to repair and revitalize the cemetery was scheduled in February but here we are in July and the burial ground still looks the same as it did almost a year ago.

This has locals wondering what happened to the help promised.

According to Civil Rights Activist Arthur Sampson Jr., the Federal Emergency Management Agency held a meeting last October to declare they would have a contractor come in to repaint and reseal the graves.

Just a few months after, they decided to take a different approach.

“Came around February of this year 2017, FEMA was sending our checks to individuals who had signed up,” says Sampson.

Sampson is referencing volunteers who signed up to help repair the same graves.

According to him, each person was given a check between $600 and $1,500. Soon after, FEMA had a change of heart.

“They made everyone come and turn the checks in,” says Sampson.

The cemetery now sits with little to no work done and no trace of where over $180,000 went. This fact not sitting well with Sampson.

“This is a cemetery. This is peoples loved one’s and you had almost $200,000 to do the work here. As you can see, these graves are not done.”

Sampson says a few family members of some deceased in the cemetery have hired professionals to repaint their loved ones graves.