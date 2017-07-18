Horst Named To Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns offensive lineman Grant Horst was one of 109 student-athletes, including 11 from the Sun Belt Conference, named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Tuesday.

Horst, a senior right tackle, played in 11 games at right tackle last season for the Ragin’ Cajuns before earning his degree in marketing this past spring. The native of Spanish Fort, Ala., was earlier named to both the AllState AFCA Good Works Team and the 2017-18 Sun Belt Conference Leadership Team. During his career with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Horst has participated in community service in the Lafayette area by visiting local hospitals and participating in Habitat for Humanity and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented annually by the All Sports Association in Fort Walton Beach Florida. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS student-athletes that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

The formal announcement of the 2017 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation’s press conference in New York City on December 5. The presentation of the 2017 Wuerffel Trophy will occur at the 49th Annual All Sports Association Awards Banquet on February 16, 2018 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.